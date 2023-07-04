Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JPS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 308,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,331. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 580,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

