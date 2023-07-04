Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NSL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 189,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 920.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

