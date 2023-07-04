NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. NWS has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
NWS Company Profile
