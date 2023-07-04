Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $211.15 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $211.15 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

