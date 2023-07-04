Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONBPO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. 6,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,842. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.