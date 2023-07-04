OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $95.36 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $95.36 million and $14.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

