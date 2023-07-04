Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 847,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

