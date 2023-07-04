Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW) Short Interest Down 24.1% in June

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMOW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Otonomo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otonomo Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,483 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Otonomo Technologies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets.

