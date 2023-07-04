Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Lowered to $6.10 at Citigroup

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. On average, analysts predict that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 20,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at $352,650.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,433.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,501 and have sold 12,782 shares valued at $72,385. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ouster by 111.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

