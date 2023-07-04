Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2631 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OVB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

