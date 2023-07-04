Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Declares Dividend of $0.52 (NYSEARCA:OVF)

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5171 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA OVF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

