Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on July 7th

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5171 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Stock Performance

OVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.74. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

