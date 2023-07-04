Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (OVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2535 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of OVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

The Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (OVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. municipal bonds combined with a U.S OVM was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

