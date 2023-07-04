Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $257,856.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00341528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.48 or 0.00891376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.00544480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00063499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00142487 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,752,036 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

