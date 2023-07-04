Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OXLCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.