Pachira Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.16. The company had a trading volume of 239,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,132. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

