Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PKG. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after buying an additional 1,350,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.