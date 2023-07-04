Paladin Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Trustees of the Smith College lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustees of the Smith College now owns 137,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.