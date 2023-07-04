Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 193,963 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.