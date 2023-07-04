Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 193,963 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

