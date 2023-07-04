Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $256.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

