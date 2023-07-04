Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 407.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.