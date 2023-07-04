Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 407.0 days.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $26.89.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
