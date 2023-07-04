Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

