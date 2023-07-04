Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

