Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,400. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

