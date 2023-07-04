Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $106.64. 673,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,020. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

