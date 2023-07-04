Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 99,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,441 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

