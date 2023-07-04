Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 385,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 269,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,675. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.