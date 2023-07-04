Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 575 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.09. 536,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

