Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,922. The company has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

