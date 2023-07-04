Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 943,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

