Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,035. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

