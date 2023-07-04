PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PCM stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

