Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases 33,457 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 5.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,557,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,651. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

