Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,979,786. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.