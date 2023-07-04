PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Update

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the May 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PepGen Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PEPG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,024. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.24. PepGen has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that PepGen will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities cut their target price on PepGen from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,719 shares of company stock worth $173,542. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 417,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

