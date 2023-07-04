Persimmon (LON:PSN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,090 ($13.83) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($20.31). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.72) to GBX 1,192 ($15.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,345.44 ($17.08).

Persimmon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:PSN traded down GBX 3.54 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,025.46 ($13.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,230. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,004.50 ($12.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,914.50 ($24.30). The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 596.20, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,231.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,287.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

