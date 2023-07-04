PFG Advisors Has $11.66 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 149.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

