PFG Advisors Has $3.55 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.88.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

