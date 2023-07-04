PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.