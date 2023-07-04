PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 43,126 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $96.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.