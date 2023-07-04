PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4315 per share. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

