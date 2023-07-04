PFG Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 159.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

