PFG Advisors Sells 128 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $490.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

