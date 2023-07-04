Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,922. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.