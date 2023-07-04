PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 44.2% in June

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PTY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 387,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,841. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.