PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 138,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

