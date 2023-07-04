PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PGP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

