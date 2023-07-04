PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:PGP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
