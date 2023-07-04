PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 52,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,624. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

