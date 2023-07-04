PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,408. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 226.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

