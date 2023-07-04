PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RCS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 81,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.